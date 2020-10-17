WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Amari Rodgers for 83-yard TD

TigerNet Staff by

Anything you can do, Clemson can do better.

Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers answered a long TD pass from Georgia Tech with an 83-yard TD connection to retake the lead in the first quarter Saturday in Atlanta:

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



Amari with the answer!



Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers for 83-yd TD!



Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuBWmRu pic.twitter.com/FiGP9PO0mA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020