WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Amari Rodgers for 83-yard TD
by - Saturday, October 17, 2020 12:40 PM

Anything you can do, Clemson can do better.

Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers answered a long TD pass from Georgia Tech with an 83-yard TD connection to retake the lead in the first quarter Saturday in Atlanta:

Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game
Clemson athletics updates latest on COVID-19 in program
Clemson wins its 100th regular-season ACC home victory
