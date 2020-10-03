|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Amari Rodgers at back of end zone
|Saturday, October 3, 2020 9:17 PM-
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Amari Rodgers have had quite the conection this season already. That continued Saturday night in Death Valley.
Lawrence found Rodgers in the back of the end zone and Rodgers got a toe in on a 27-yard TD to go up 17-3 in the second quarter.
Watch the play below:
TOE-TAP TIGERS TOUCHDOWN!
Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers for a 27-yd TD!
Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers for a 27-yd TD!
Toe Drag Swag. @arodgers_3

He had another TD in the first half:
WATCH: Amari flies into the endzone with a 9-yd TD.
Clemson 24, UVA 3
Q2, 3:25
Clemson 24, UVA 3
Q2, 3:25