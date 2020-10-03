WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Amari Rodgers at back of end zone
by - Saturday, October 3, 2020 9:17 PM

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Amari Rodgers have had quite the conection this season already. That continued Saturday night in Death Valley.

Lawrence found Rodgers in the back of the end zone and Rodgers got a toe in on a 27-yard TD to go up 17-3 in the second quarter.

Watch the play below:

He had another TD in the first half:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Former Clemson WR placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Former Clemson WR placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Trevor Lawrence News
Top Clemson News of the Week