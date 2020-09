WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Tigers talk season opener and more

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1 Clemson heads to Wake Forest for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC this Saturday.

A number of Tigers spoke with the media over a virtual call to break down the opener and more as the season starts:

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Darien Rencher

C Cade Stewart

LT Jackson Carman

WR Amari Rodgers

WR Joseph Ngata

PK BT Potter