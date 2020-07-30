WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice ranked as top QBs in ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 30, 2020 9:00 AM

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence is ranked the No. 1 quarterback by the ACC Digital Network.

Huge shocker, I know.

Fellow Tiger signal-caller Chase Brice who transferred to Duke is also on the list at No. 5.

Check out the video below, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC returns some of the nation's best signal-callers in 2020. Each quarterback brings an eccentric skill-set that applies pressure to opposing defenses on a weekly basis. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina's Sam Howell headline a potent group of passers who are sure to dominate in 2020!

