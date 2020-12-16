WATCH: Trevor Lawrence ACC Championship Game highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 16, Wed 15:10

Check out career highlights of Trevor Lawrence during his ACC Championship game appearances in the following video, courtesy o the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be under center for the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game for the third consecutive season and will be looking for his third straight win. Lawrence threw for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first appearance as the Tigers beat Pitt on a rainy night in Charlotte. Last season, Trevor and the Tigers routed Virginia as he put up 302 yards and 4 scores through the air.

