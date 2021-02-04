WATCH: Trevor Lawrence 2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 4, Thu 12:12

Check out video highlights of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 2020 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence put together another outstanding season in 2020. He totaled 3,356 total yards, was responsible for 32 scores and completed 69.2% of his throws. Lawrence finished 2nd in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting and will go down as one of the absolute best players of his era. Enjoy the best of Lawrence from the 2020 regular season right here!

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Clemson offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson's trade request
Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson's trade request
Dabo Swinney announces staff changes for 2021
Dabo Swinney announces staff changes for 2021
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week