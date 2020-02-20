WATCH: Trevor Lawrence 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:34 AM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence followed up a sensational freshman campaign with a phenomenal sophomore year. The First-Team All-ACC selection finished the 2019 season with 4,228 total yards and was responsible for 45 touchdowns. The 6'6" field general has a rocket for an arm and has shown even more of a propensity to hurt teams with his feet, rushing for 563 yards.

