WATCH: Trevor Lawrence 2019 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence followed up a sensational freshman campaign with a phenomenal sophomore year. The First-Team All-ACC selection finished the 2019 season with 4,228 total yards and was responsible for 45 touchdowns. The 6'6" field general has a rocket for an arm and has shown even more of a propensity to hurt teams with his feet, rushing for 563 yards.