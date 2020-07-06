WATCH: Travis Etienne's Top regular season plays of 2019
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 6, 2020 10:18 AM

Check out several of Travis Etienne's top plays of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne had another spectacular season for the Tigers and was the ACC Player of The Year for the second consecutive season. Etienne broke several records along the way including longest rushing TD in Clemson history, Clemson's total touchdown and rushing touchdown records as well.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces new women's tennis coach
Clemson announces new women's tennis coach
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #97 'Calisthenics on Bowman Field'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #97 'Calisthenics on Bowman Field'
WATCH: Justyn Ross' Top regular season plays of 2019
WATCH: Justyn Ross' Top regular season plays of 2019
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week