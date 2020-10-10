|
WATCH: Travis Etienne tightropes sidelines on 72-yard score
|Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:09 PM-
Travis Etienne continues to amaze.
In a situation where Clemson needed some momentum, Etienne took a carry outside to the sidelines and tightroped his way down them 72 yards for the score to go up 28-10 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.
Catch the play below:
