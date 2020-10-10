WATCH: Travis Etienne tightropes sidelines on 72-yard score
by - Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:09 PM

Travis Etienne continues to amaze.

In a situation where Clemson needed some momentum, Etienne took a carry outside to the sidelines and tightroped his way down them 72 yards for the score to go up 28-10 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

Catch the play below:

Top Clemson News of the Week