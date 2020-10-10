WATCH: Travis Etienne tightropes sidelines on 72-yard score

TigerNet Staff by

Travis Etienne continues to amaze.

In a situation where Clemson needed some momentum, Etienne took a carry outside to the sidelines and tightroped his way down them 72 yards for the score to go up 28-10 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

Catch the play below:

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



72 yards for Travis Etienne!#RunETN



Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/tcgsEAnuPU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020

How about the blocking on that TD run? @KirkHerbstreit giving a shoutout to the offensive line on this one, rightfully so.#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/kYaEiOzDuo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020