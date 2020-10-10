WATCH: Travis Etienne sets new FBS mark on rushing TD
by - Saturday, October 10, 2020 8:33 PM

Travis Etienne is all by himself at the top of games with a TD for the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Etienne scored a TD in a 39th game of his career, which helped him surpass former Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

Etienne scored his third rushing TD of the year by bouncing a run outside the tackles to put the Tigers up 14-0 on Miami in the second quarter:

