WATCH: Travis Etienne sets new FBS mark on rushing TD

TigerNet Staff by

Travis Etienne is all by himself at the top of games with a TD for the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Etienne scored a TD in a 39th game of his career, which helped him surpass former Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

Etienne scored his third rushing TD of the year by bouncing a run outside the tackles to put the Tigers up 14-0 on Miami in the second quarter:

How many times have you thought a play was going nowhere and then Travis Etienne somehow turned it into a big play?



Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/IqFrKvXB2m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020