|
WATCH: Travis Etienne sets new FBS mark on rushing TD
|Saturday, October 10, 2020 8:33 PM-
Travis Etienne is all by himself at the top of games with a TD for the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Etienne scored a TD in a 39th game of his career, which helped him surpass former Heisman winner Tim Tebow.
Etienne scored his third rushing TD of the year by bouncing a run outside the tackles to put the Tigers up 14-0 on Miami in the second quarter:
How many times have you thought a play was going nowhere and then Travis Etienne somehow turned it into a big play?— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/IqFrKvXB2m
Tags: Travis Etienne