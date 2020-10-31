WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on 35-yard pass from D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson's offense is looking good early against Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a quick pass against the blitz to running back Travis Etienne for a 35-yard catch and score which tied up the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

The touchdown gave 'ETN' the all-time FBS record for career games with a touchdown at 42.

Check out the touchdown below:

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



DJ to ETN for a 35-yd TD! #ALLIN ????



Watch live on ABC or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/fWJC54TUCg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2020