WATCH: Travis Etienne scores on 35-yard pass from D.J. Uiagalelei
Saturday, October 31, 2020 12:30 PM

Clemson's offense is looking good early against Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a quick pass against the blitz to running back Travis Etienne for a 35-yard catch and score which tied up the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

The touchdown gave 'ETN' the all-time FBS record for career games with a touchdown at 42.

Check out the touchdown below:

