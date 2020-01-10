WATCH: Travis Etienne returning home to play for a title

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this video feature on Clemson running Travis Etienne who is returning back to his home state to play for a National Championship. Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne is looking for one more distinction to add to his illustrious career, being a National Champion for the third time. To do so, he will have to do it against No.1 ranked LSU in his home state of Louisiana in the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Monday night. The 2019 ACC Player of The Year spoke on what it would mean to win a championship in his home state and how excited he is for another great opportunity for himself and his team to arise.