WATCH: Travis Etienne highlights vs. Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out these impressive Travis Etienne highlights against Wake Forest, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Another game, another 100-yard rushing game for Travis Etienne as Clemson defeated Wake Forest. Etienne ran the ball 17 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and he caught 3 passes for 47 yards.