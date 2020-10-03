WATCH: Travis Etienne highlights vs. Virginia
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:57 PM

Check out Travis Etienne's highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne showed off what a well-rounded player he is against Virginia as he was not only efficient in the run game, but also excelled as a receiver as well. Etienne ran the ball 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
WATCH: Clemson releases social justice video "We stand together"
WATCH: Clemson releases social justice video "We stand together"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Travis Etienne News
Top Clemson News of the Week