WATCH: Travis Etienne highlights vs. Virginia

Check out Travis Etienne's highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne showed off what a well-rounded player he is against Virginia as he was not only efficient in the run game, but also excelled as a receiver as well. Etienne ran the ball 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and he also caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.