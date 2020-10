WATCH: Travis Etienne highlights vs. Miami

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out impressive Clemson running back Travis Etienne's highlights against No. 7 Miami on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne looked unstoppable at times against Miami as he ran through and shook off defenders. Etienne ran the ball 17 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Plus he caught eight passes for 73 yards.