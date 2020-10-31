WATCH: Travis Etienne has historic performance in win over Boston College
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 8:21 PM

Clemson standout running back Travis Etienne helped lead his team to a 34-28 comeback victory against Boston College on Saturday.

Check out all his highlights which included some historic records being broken, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne put on a performance for the ages in the Tigers' 34-28 victory over Boston College. Etienne broke the FBS record for consecutive touchdowns in a game and became the ACC's all-time rushing yardage leader. He finished the day with 84 yards on the ground, 140 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns.

