WATCH: Travis Etienne fights off tacklers for Clemson's opening TD, ties NCAA record
by - Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:50 PM

Travis Etienne has been one of the toughest players to bring down in college football over the last four seasons.

Virginia got a taste with Clemson's opening TD Saturday night.

Etienne spun through a host of 'Hoos to put Clemson up 10-0 toward the end of the first quarter, finding the end zone for the second time rushing this season.

It was a 38th career game with a TD for Etienne, which tied him for the NCAA record with Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.

Catch the play below:

