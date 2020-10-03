WATCH: Travis Etienne fights off tacklers for Clemson's opening TD, ties NCAA record

Travis Etienne has been one of the toughest players to bring down in college football over the last four seasons.

Virginia got a taste with Clemson's opening TD Saturday night.

Etienne spun through a host of 'Hoos to put Clemson up 10-0 toward the end of the first quarter, finding the end zone for the second time rushing this season.

It was a 38th career game with a TD for Etienne, which tied him for the NCAA record with Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.

Catch the play below:

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



Be honest -- do you think you could tackle Travis Etienne? pic.twitter.com/SO7Wc3JZv2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

Welcome to the FBS Record Book, Travis.



By scoring a touchdown in a 38th different career game, Etienne ties the FBS record for most career games scoring a touchdown (by any means), held jointly by Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (38 each). — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 4, 2020

?? Travis Etienne scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/iVYcHe8HDP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020