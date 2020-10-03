|
WATCH: Travis Etienne fights off tacklers for Clemson's opening TD, ties NCAA record
|Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:50 PM-
Travis Etienne has been one of the toughest players to bring down in college football over the last four seasons.
Virginia got a taste with Clemson's opening TD Saturday night.
Etienne spun through a host of 'Hoos to put Clemson up 10-0 toward the end of the first quarter, finding the end zone for the second time rushing this season.
It was a 38th career game with a TD for Etienne, which tied him for the NCAA record with Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.
Catch the play below:
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020
Be honest -- do you think you could tackle Travis Etienne? pic.twitter.com/SO7Wc3JZv2
Welcome to the FBS Record Book, Travis.— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 4, 2020
?? Travis Etienne scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/iVYcHe8HDP— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020