WATCH: Travis Etienne featured in Clemson ESPN 'SportsCenter' commercial remake

TigerNet Staff by

Travis Etienne's speed is well-known across college football on the gridiron. What's life like off the field for the two-time ACC Player of the Year?

Clemson did a remake of an ESPN 'This Is SportsCenter' commercial to give a look:

It is a callback to the 'This Is SportsCenter' ad with former NFL receiver Steve Smith and ESPN's Kenny Mayne: