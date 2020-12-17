WATCH: Travis Etienne ACC Championship Game highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 17, Thu 10:48

Check out career highlights of Travis Etienne during his ACC Championship game appearances in the following video, courtesy o the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne will be in the backfield for the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season and will be looking for his fourth straight win. Etienne scored the first touchdown of the game against Miami in his first appearance. Travis was named MVP of the Championship Game in 2018 after rushing for 156 yards on 12 carries with 2 touchdowns as the Tigers beat Pitt on a rainy night in Charlotte. Last season, Etienne and the Tigers routed Virginia as he put up 114 yards and a touchdown in the game.

No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
