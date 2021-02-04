WATCH: Travis Etienne 2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video highlights of Clemson running back Travis Etienne's 2020 regular-season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Travis Etienne finished his illustrious career for the Clemson Tigers as the ACC's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In 2020, Etienne was an even bigger weapon as a receiver in addition to being a devastating rusher. He finished 2020 with 1,772 all-purpose yards and 16 scores. Relive his sensational season right here!