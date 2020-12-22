WATCH: Top 5 plays of Clemson's ACC title win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the top five plays of Clemson's ACC title win over Notre Dame, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game had all kinds of excitement, especially for fans of the Clemson Tigers. We saw Trevor Lawrence and Amari Rodgers connect on a long-distance house call, Travis Etienne split defenders for a score, and E.J. Williams wowed everyone with his one-handed grab. We couldn't leave Notre Dame out. Where did Kyle Hamilton's heads up interception fall on the list? Find out how the plays stack up right here!