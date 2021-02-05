WATCH: Top 10 ACC players we wanted to see in an NCAA video game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the Top 10 ACC football players that currently haven't been in an NCAA football game, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Obviously, there is a ton of Clemson guys that are represented in the video. Video Description: EA Sports has announced its NCAA Football franchise will return to shelves in the near future. Many enjoyed taking their favorite school to the National Championship and signing the top recruits. The ACC has had many players that have etched their name in history since the franchise stopped in 2014. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, FSU's Dalvin Cook, NC State's Bradley Chubb, and BC's A.J. Dillon are just some of the players we wished we could have seen on the virtual football field. Check out our list of 10 players we wished we could have seen in an NCAA video game right here!