WATCH: Top 10 ACC performances of the 2019 season
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, June 18, 2020 6:36 PM

Check out the top 10 ACC performances of the 2019 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Spoiler: Clemson is No. 1 on the countdown.

Video Description: The ACC fielded some of the nation's best teams, most electrifying athletes and had some fantastic games during the 2019 season. The teams who were most successful had players who shined brightest when their teams called upon them in defining moments. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons at UNC, Virginia's Bryce Perkins tearing up Virginia Tech and Florida State's Cam Akers decimating 'Cuse were just a few of the dominant displays of the year.

