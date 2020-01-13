Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden spoke at an award ceremony at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Kenner, New Orleans on Friday. According to WGNO TV, Bowden had a prediction of LSU over Clemson in the upcoming College Football Playoff championship game.

During the ceremony, his 90-year old father Bobby Bowden presented an award to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa.