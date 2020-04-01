WATCH: Titans release hype video for Vic Beasley
The Tennessee Titans have upgraded their pass rush with the signing of talented defensive end Vic Beasley.

Beasley had 42 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

For his NFL career, he has 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks.

Check out his new hype video:

First look with Beasley in his new Titans uniform:

