WATCH: Titans release hype video for Vic Beasley

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Tennessee Titans have upgraded their pass rush with the signing of talented defensive end Vic Beasley. Beasley had 42 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

For his NFL career, he has 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks.

Check out his new hype video:

We're ready for that Mike Keith call in the fall.



??: SAAAACK! @VicBeasley3 pic.twitter.com/t65hff3Djq — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 31, 2020

First look with Beasley in his new Titans uniform:

Vic in the two-tone ?? pic.twitter.com/GlADyvaPnd — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 31, 2020