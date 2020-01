WATCH: Tim Tebow predicts Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith along with Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears gave their predictions for the upcoming National Championship game featuring No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Stephen A Smith: Predicts Clemson

Marcus Spears: Predicts LSU

Tim Tebow: "I'm going with magic" of LSU

Max Kellerman: Predicts Clemson

More ESPN analysis: