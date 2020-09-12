BREAKING

WATCH: Tim Tebow believes title or bust for Lawrence, Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:44 AM
Tim Tebow understands the Tigers are hunting for another title in 2020
ESPN analyst Tim Tebow talked about his playing days mostly on Saturday morning in the following video but did say that he felt that Clemson is championship or bust this season.

"I think it has to be, at least, an ACC championship this year and probably, a berth in the College Football Playoff, once again, and maybe, competing for another National Championship," Tebow said.

Tebow understands that winning constantly breeds more and more expectations for Clemson.

"I think for Trevor and for this team, with all their great players, if they're not competing to win a championship at the end, I don't feel like it's going to be a success to them, because of their past success," he said.

Top Clemson News of the Week