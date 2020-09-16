WATCH: Tigers react to debut win, ready for Death Valley opener

TigerNet Staff by

A number of Tigers went back this week to watch and react to the big plays and moments from the 37-13 win over Wake Forest, as well as talk what they're looking forward to from the home opener Saturday and playing in front of fans for the first time in 2020.

Check out thoughts from Bryan Bresee, DJ Uiagalelei, James Skalski and more Tigers below:

Players React to win No. 1 ???? pic.twitter.com/7GwXGkaWZo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 16, 2020