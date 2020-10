WATCH: Tigers react to big plays from UVA win

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's Tigers react to the big plays from the 41-23 win over Virginia:

Players React: Clemson vs. Virginia ??



Etienne runs, Booth one-handed INT, Amari hurdle, O-line blocking schemes—we break it all down! pic.twitter.com/lXLYknTseI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 7, 2020