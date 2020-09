WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson home opener, TD celebrations

TigerNet Staff by

A number of Tigers weigh in on the fun in the winning 49-0 over The Citadel in the 2020 home opener:

Players React: Clemson vs. The Citadel ??



The first home game atmosphere, touchdowns, celebrations—we break it all down! pic.twitter.com/Mhw9TPkzib — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 23, 2020