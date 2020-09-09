WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson football's Drake music video

TigerNet Staff

The Clemson football team recently had some fun doing their version of rapper Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' music video.

The last couple seasons, players have weighed in on weekly football plays and this preseason warmup critiques their teammates' acting skills in the video:

The players have spoken! Now it's your turn.



What was your favorite scene? pic.twitter.com/Pqi7JQE6c7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 9, 2020

Check out the whole video below: