WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson football's Drake music video
by - Wednesday, September 9, 2020 4:37 PM

The Clemson football team recently had some fun doing their version of rapper Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' music video.

The last couple seasons, players have weighed in on weekly football plays and this preseason warmup critiques their teammates' acting skills in the video:

Check out the whole video below:

