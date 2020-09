WATCH: TigerNet Clemson-Wake Forest pregame show

TigerNet's David Hood talked the latest with the Clemson-Wake Forest game in the 7 o'clock hour.

Clemson announced three starters on this week's depth chart being out in CBs Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich, as well as defensive end Mario Goodrich.

The No. 1 Tigers are currently a 34-point favorite.

Watch Hood's breakdown below: