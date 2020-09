WATCH: Tiger Band plays "Eye of the Tiger" on hill

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video of Tiger Band playing 'Eye of the Tiger' on the hill during pregame of Saturday's contest with The Citadel:

Tiger Band plays "Eye of the Tiger" pic.twitter.com/7tXgg0ryMB — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 19, 2020

More band videos during pregame: