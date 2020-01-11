WATCH: The moment Clemson's streak in Chapel Hill ended
by - Correspondent - Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:53 PM

Clemson men's basketball captured its first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill, the home of the UNC Tar Heels, on Saturday.

Aamir Simms put the Tigers up three with a layup and Clemson held UNC without a score over the final 18 seconds to capture the win.

See how the Dean Dome reacted to the Clemson win over the Tar Heels:

