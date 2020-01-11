WATCH: The moment Clemson's streak in Chapel Hill ended

Clemson men's basketball captured its first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill, the home of the UNC Tar Heels, on Saturday. Aamir Simms put the Tigers up three with a layup and Clemson held UNC without a score over the final 18 seconds to capture the win.

See how the Dean Dome reacted to the Clemson win over the Tar Heels:

