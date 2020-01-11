|
WATCH: The moment Clemson's streak in Chapel Hill ended
|Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:53 PM- -
Clemson men's basketball captured its first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill, the home of the UNC Tar Heels, on Saturday.
Aamir Simms put the Tigers up three with a layup and Clemson held UNC without a score over the final 18 seconds to capture the win.
Aamir Simms put the Tigers up three with a layup and Clemson held UNC without a score over the final 18 seconds to capture the win.
See how the Dean Dome reacted to the Clemson win over the Tar Heels:
1/11/20: History in Chapel Hill pic.twitter.com/lwdnzHwxh9— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 11, 2020
The final moment ??— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020
pic.twitter.com/e6He5MXFxN
The moment @ClemsonMBB beat the North Carolina Tarheels 79-76 - the celebration straight from New Orleans. Way to go Tigers!— Clemson Alumni Assoc (@ClemsonAlumni) January 11, 2020
Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/10XnUEB2DY
My view of a historic moment pic.twitter.com/ucSnmb5UGD— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 11, 2020
Reaction from #Clemson fans on Canal Street in New Orleans as final seconds tick away of the school's first ever basketball victory against North Carolina IN Chapel Hill. Tigers were 0-59 there before today! @WSPA7— Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) January 12, 2020
#CarolinasFamily #ALLIN
@ClemsonMBB
#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/EXfI8KysJI