WATCH: Tevin Mack 2019-2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard Tevin Mack, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Tevin Mack was a key contributor for the Clemson Tigers in 2019-20, ranking 2nd on the team in points with 12.2 per game and rebounds with 5.2 per game. A consistent scorer, Mack knocked down nearly 45% of the shots he put up this year.