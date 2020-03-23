|
WATCH: Tevin Mack 2019-2020 season highlights
|Monday, March 23, 2020 1:22 PM- -
Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard
Tevin Mack, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Tevin Mack was a key contributor for the Clemson Tigers in 2019-20, ranking 2nd on the team in points with 12.2 per game and rebounds with 5.2 per game. A consistent scorer, Mack knocked down nearly 45% of the shots he put up this year.
