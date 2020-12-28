WATCH: Tee Higgins with stunning over-the-shoulder TD catch
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 28, Mon 10:46
Higgins has been impressive in his rookie year (Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports)
Higgins has been impressive in his rookie year (Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports)

'WRU' keeps making plays weekly.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins had an impressive over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone to put his team up a score in the 37-31 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Higgins finished up with six catches for 99 yards and the score.

He needs 92 yards in the season's final game to get to 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. For the season, he has 67 catches for a team-leading 908 yards (13.6 ypc) and six touchdowns.

"He has an extremely bright future," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said to the media following the win. "Where we got him in the second is unbelievable now that you look back on it."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week