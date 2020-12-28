WATCH: Tee Higgins with stunning over-the-shoulder TD catch

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins had an impressive over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone to put his team up a score in the 37-31 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Higgins finished up with six catches for 99 yards and the score.

He needs 92 yards in the season's final game to get to 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie campaign. For the season, he has 67 catches for a team-leading 908 yards (13.6 ypc) and six touchdowns.

"He has an extremely bright future," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said to the media following the win. "Where we got him in the second is unbelievable now that you look back on it."