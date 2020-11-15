WATCH: Tee Higgins with impressive TD, celebrates by dunking FG crossbar

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' keeps making plays this 2020 season.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins is making quite the splash connecting a lot this season with fellow rookie teammate Joe Burrow.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Higgins had 33 receptions for 488 yards (14.8 ypc) and three touchdowns.

Burrow connected with Higgins in the second quarter against the Steelers with a short two-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play. He celebrated the score by dunking on the field goal crossbar, which didn't draw a penalty.

For the game, Higgins already has six catches for 102 yards and a score.

He's currently on pace for over 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign, making many teams probably regretful that they passed on him in the previous NFL Draft.

Burrow and Higgins connect on 4th down for the TD! #SeizeTheDEY



??: #CINvsPIT on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

Tee Higgins over 62.5 receiving yards?



Tee Higgins has now gone over his receiving yards prop in 7 straight



???????@betthepigskin#BarstoolSportsbook



— Bets Trends (@betstrends) November 15, 2020