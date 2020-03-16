WATCH: Tee Higgins signs autographs with fans, talks coronavirus

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins had his 'Meet and Greet' in downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon for fans to purchase autographs from the future pro. Higgins didn't want to disappoint the fans in attendance by canceling the event because of coronavirus concerns. "I'm a man of my word so I'm committed to this," Higgins told WSPA. "I felt like I had to do it. This is a crazy situation with this virus but this is something that I have committed to do and I'm going to do it." In 2019, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards (19.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

Check out Higgins' interview below, courtesy of WSPA: