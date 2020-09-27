WATCH: Tee Higgins scores his first NFL touchdown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' has another talented playmaker in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown putting his team up 10-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Higgins got the spot in place of receiver John Ross who was a healthy scratch.

In his first two NFL games, he had three receptions for 35 yards.

Check out his first touchdown below:

We love to see it! First NFL TD for @teehiggins5 ?? pic.twitter.com/UHad5VVJ8h — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 27, 2020

Higgins scored another touchdown against the Eagles:

TEE HIGGINS WITH HIS SECOND TD OF THE DAY ?? (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/68J6LU7afa — Overtime (@overtime) September 27, 2020