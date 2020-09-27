|
WATCH: Tee Higgins scores his first NFL touchdown
Sunday, September 27, 2020
'WRU' has another talented playmaker in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown putting his team up 10-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
Higgins got the spot in place of receiver John Ross who was a healthy scratch.
In his first two NFL games, he had three receptions for 35 yards.
Check out his first touchdown below:
The rookie connection.— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins for the @Bengals TD! #SeizeTheDEY
??: #CINvsPHI on CBS
??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/mxkrBjouVm
We love to see it! First NFL TD for @teehiggins5 ?? pic.twitter.com/UHad5VVJ8h— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 27, 2020
Higgins scored another touchdown against the Eagles:
TEE HIGGINS WITH HIS SECOND TD OF THE DAY ?? (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/68J6LU7afa— Overtime (@overtime) September 27, 2020