WATCH: Tee Higgins scores his first NFL touchdown

by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 27, 2020 2:47 PM
'WRU' has another talented playmaker in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown putting his team up 10-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Higgins got the spot in place of receiver John Ross who was a healthy scratch.

In his first two NFL games, he had three receptions for 35 yards.

Check out his first touchdown below:

Higgins scored another touchdown against the Eagles:

