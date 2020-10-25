WATCH: Tee Higgins scores after impressive spin move

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins had another solid game including a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Higgins' receiving touchdown was impressive as he caught a short pass from fellow rookie Joe Burrow and did a spin move past several defenders, and scored on a 12-yard play.

He finished the contest with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, he has 27 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns. He also has three rushes for 22 yards on the ground.

Check out his latest touchdown below:

Another view of the TD:

This calls for, and I can’t stress this enough:

TEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/CXqVfUQhte — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) October 25, 2020

We talked ok #FFNOW his Tee Higgins is a top 12 fantasy WR the last four weeks and we begged ppl to start him as we have for a while now. Well...



Tee Higgins with 11+ points in 4 of his last 5. Still started in under 40% of leagues — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 25, 2020