WATCH: Tee Higgins preps for 2020 NFL Draft

by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 16, 2020 8:01 PM
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is back home in his home state of Tennessee working on his craft before the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I just been working out, trying to stay in shape and be ready for whatever club chooses me on draft night," Higgins told 5 Star Preps. I just been out here grinding."

Higgins feels that whatever team drafts him is getting a workhorse type player.

"Obviously, I want to be drafted in the first round but I don't really care if its first, second, or third. It really doesn't matter to me. The team that chooses me is a guy that is pretty positive and a workhorse and have an effect on the team."

The two-time All-ACC selection finished his career hauling in 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.

