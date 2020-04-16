WATCH: Tee Higgins preps for 2020 NFL Draft

"I just been working out, trying to stay in shape and be ready for whatever club chooses me on draft night," Higgins told 5 Star Preps. I just been out here grinding."

Higgins feels that whatever team drafts him is getting a workhorse type player.

"Obviously, I want to be drafted in the first round but I don't really care if its first, second, or third. It really doesn't matter to me. The team that chooses me is a guy that is pretty positive and a workhorse and have an effect on the team."

The two-time All-ACC selection finished his career hauling in 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.