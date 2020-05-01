WATCH: Tee Higgins' heart rate skyrockets as NFL dreams come true

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

99.9% of us will never know what it feels like to be picked in the NFL Draft. Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins has it covered though as he gave everyone an inside look on his recent draft experience by wearing a heart monitor. During the following short video, Higgins wakes up (69 bpm), brushes his teeth (72 bpm), gets some light cardio in (76 bpm), eats a sandwich (67 bpm), hangs out with his friends (69 bpm), and finally gets drafted by the Bengals (112 bpm). That was a fun video watching Higgins achieving his NFL dreams in front of family and friends. Secondly, that sub sandwich in the video looked delicious, and it certainly got my heart rate jumping.

Check it out below:

.@teehiggins5 wore a heart monitor for the #NFLDraft to show us how it actually feels when your dreams become reality ??????#FromTheHeart @Bengals pic.twitter.com/PAJtRDMXAG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 30, 2020