WATCH: Tee Higgins NFL Draft tape
Thursday, April 16, 2020

Check out highlights of Clemson receiver Tee Higgins, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Tee Higgins is a mismatch waiting to happen and one of the 2020 NFL Draft's top prospects. At 6'4" and 216 lbs, Higgins uses his length and uncanny athleticism to make big plays in the passing game. His calling card is going up and catching the football over defenders in traffic and giving his quarterback a large radius to complete a pass. The two-time All-ACC selection finished his career hauling in 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.

