WATCH: Tanner Muse NFL Draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:29 AM

Check out highlights of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Tanner Muse was an integral part of Clemson's defensive success over the past 4 years. As a safety playing in Brent Venables' defense he showcased his versatility as he frequently played in the box where he most likely best fits at the next level. Muse's experience playing big games at safety for the Tigers should serve him well in coverage situations in the NFL. Check out what makes Tanner Muse ready for the NFL in his 2020 Draft Tape.

