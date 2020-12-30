WATCH: Swinney updates latest with Tony Elliott, Sugar Bowl plan without him

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the coaching plan Wednesday evening with offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott out for Friday's Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal due to testing positive for COVID-19. Swinney told ESPN that quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter will replace Elliott in the coaches' box and graduate intern C.J. Spiller will be with the running backs. Swinney says that Elliott is asymptomatic. "The good news is he's doing great. He doesn't have any symptoms or anything like that," Swinney told ESPN after arriving in New Orleans. "Wish he was with us but he'll with us in spirit and Zooming in with us until we get on the bus and go play. Looking forward to a great game. "Proud of our team. Unbelievable preparation. Guys are excited to be here and go play."

Elliott will be unable to help with that plan once the counter hits 90 minutes to kickoff Friday night.

"It's 2020. Listen, we've got no excuses. It's just football," Swinney said. "Players play. It's not about plays. It's about players. We've got a good group of players who are well-prepared. Tony has done an amazing job helping put this plan together. Now it's something that we have to go execute."