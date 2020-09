WATCH: Swinney reacts to Big Ten decision, talks recruiting during restrictions

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had his weekly Wednesday post-practice wrap with local media and he talked about some of the hot topics of the day.

The Big Ten reversed its decision to not play this fall and Swinney commented on that, as well as how the Tigers are recruiting during the restrictions around the pandemic.

Watch below: