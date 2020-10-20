WATCH: Swinney compares Clemson QB greats, previews Syracuse game
by - Tuesday, October 20, 2020 12:23 PM

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to preview Saturday's noon broadcast start with Syracuse (ACC Network) and a number of more topics.

One included a New York-area media member asking him to compare Trevor Lawrence to Deshaun Watson and he said similarities far outweigh any differences.

Check out that more in this week's press conference:

WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
