WATCH: Sprinklers turn on during Clemson-Virginia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 20:23

The 2020 college football season has just been so different than any season in history.

Add another rare sighting on Saturday night as the sprinklers came on at Lane Stadium during the late stages of the first quarter between Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Several Hokies defenders were hyped to see the water on the field as they danced around it playfully. It didn't impact Clemson's offense as they eventually scored on a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Clemson is not afraid of a little rain or a wet field:

