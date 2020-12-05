WATCH: Sprinklers turn on during Clemson-Virginia Tech

Tony Crumpton

The 2020 college football season has just been so different than any season in history.

Add another rare sighting on Saturday night as the sprinklers came on at Lane Stadium during the late stages of the first quarter between Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Several Hokies defenders were hyped to see the water on the field as they danced around it playfully. It didn't impact Clemson's offense as they eventually scored on a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The sprinklers turned on during the Virginia Tech-Clemson game ??pic.twitter.com/4OXFze7hOQ — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 6, 2020

Clemson is not afraid of a little rain or a wet field:

We know a thing or two about rain games. Sprinklers won’t slow us down ??



IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/OkLD39oMWB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020