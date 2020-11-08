WATCH: Shaq Lawson picks up fumble and takes it to the house
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 8, 2020 5:04 PM
Lawson get a defensive touchdown (Joe Camporeale - USA Today Sports)
Lawson get a defensive touchdown (Joe Camporeale - USA Today Sports)

A 'Shaq Attack' just happened.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson made a big-time play early during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the first quarter, Lawson picked up a fumble caused by Emmanuel Ogbah's strip-sack and took it to the house for the score.

This is the second straight week that the Dolphins have had a scoop and score, and they have been impressive being the NFL's No. 1 defense in points allowed.

Check out Lawson's touchdown below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson drops in latest AP poll
Clemson drops in latest AP poll
Clemson sees slide in Coaches Poll
Clemson sees slide in Coaches Poll
Clemson holds steady in ESPN rankings
Clemson holds steady in ESPN rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week