|
WATCH: Shaq Lawson picks up fumble and takes it to the house
|Sunday, November 8, 2020 5:04 PM- -
A 'Shaq Attack' just happened.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson made a big-time play early during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
In the first quarter, Lawson picked up a fumble caused by Emmanuel Ogbah's strip-sack and took it to the house for the score.
This is the second straight week that the Dolphins have had a scoop and score, and they have been impressive being the NFL's No. 1 defense in points allowed.
Check out Lawson's touchdown below:
Ogbah and Lawson combine on the scoop and score!— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
Another TD for that @MiamiDolphins defense. #FinsUp
??: #MIAvsAZ on CBS
??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/IpUgAZ6LhX
What a sequence. #FinsUp @EmanOgbah | @Shaq_Lawson90 pic.twitter.com/TeWVuMlvPh— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 8, 2020