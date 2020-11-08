WATCH: Shaq Lawson picks up fumble and takes it to the house

A 'Shaq Attack' just happened.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson made a big-time play early during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the first quarter, Lawson picked up a fumble caused by Emmanuel Ogbah's strip-sack and took it to the house for the score.

This is the second straight week that the Dolphins have had a scoop and score, and they have been impressive being the NFL's No. 1 defense in points allowed.

Check out Lawson's touchdown below:

