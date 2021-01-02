WATCH: Reporter accidentally tells Trevor Lawrence he needs to shave his mustache
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 2, Sat 01:12
Lawrence had a rough night with the loss and someone dissing his stache
Lawrence had a rough night with the loss and someone dissing his stache

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media following his team's tough loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

A super awkward moment happened when a reporter didn't mute her mic during the postgame interview and blurted out that 'poor Trevor needs to shave his stache.'

Of course, Lawrence acted politely and shrugged it off by just saying thank you.

Great job by Lawrence to not get offended by the un-muted and unprofessional remark moments after an emotional loss to the Buckeyes.

For the game, Lawrence was 33-for-48 for 400 yards and two passing touchdowns and an interception.

